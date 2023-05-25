Get Ahead of the Game with the Casino Bonus Promotions

(STL.News) So, do you want to win casino games more often? We have good news. Although games like slots are based on pure chance and the house always has the upper hand, there are still things you can do to increase your chance.

Think about casino bonuses. Almost every gambling site has a welcome package. Find and use the best bonuses to increase your competitive advantage. How do you find these promotions? How do you know a welcome bonus is worth it? Stick around to learn more.

Types of Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses come in several types:

No deposit bonuses

First Deposit Bonuses

Live casino bonuses

A no-deposit bonus is the easiest promotion you can qualify for at a casino. You just need to create an account using your email address. Next, you verify your email address, and the casino debits a small bonus into your account.

You can receive $20 or 20 free spins to play popular slots like Money Train 2, Book of Dead, or Starburst. Usually, there are rules for using no-deposit bonuses. Pay attention to wager requirements and the maximum you can withdraw.

The second type of welcome bonus also happens to be the most popular casino bonus—the first deposit offer. Here, you receive a bonus after you make your first deposit. Most casinos match your deposit amount 100% for a maximum of $100 to $500.

Live casino bonuses don’t have to be welcome rewards. But lately, most sites package this promotion as a welcome reward for people who like live poker, blackjack, and roulette. Keep in mind that if you claim this bonus, you can’t use it to play slots or other RNG games.

How to Find the Best Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are not created equal. The quality of a casino bonus depends on its terms and conditions. Owing to that background, below are tips to help you find the right welcome promotions for you:

Crypto Casinos as the New Standard for Casino Players with Lucrative Bonuses

Before you think about claiming a bonus, check the casino giving it out. Is it genuine and trustworthy? You don’t want to claim a bonus from an untrustworthy casino, no matter what.

Crypto-based online casinos have experienced a significant surge in popularity, primarily due to the advantage of their bonuses and promotions compared to traditional casinos. To make the most of this trend, it is essential to locate licensed and reliable casinos. Researching reviews will help identify the top gambling sites in your country. Evaluate their offerings carefully, noting that reputable platforms offering a crypto casino bonus consistently prioritize fair bonus terms for their players. More importantly, they feature high-quality, high-payout slots and table games. That means you’re more likely to enjoy your gaming experience. And you could also increase your chances of winning.

Shop Around for the Best Bonuses

If you shop online regularly, you probably compare prices from different e-Commerce stores before you make a decision. Apply the same approach to bonus hunting.

Don’t settle for the first casino bonus you come across. Instead, check it out. Then go around looking for more promotions. Choose the bonus that appeals to you the most.

Keep in mind you can claim more than one bonus. Let’s say you discover two casinos with no wager bonuses. No rule says you can’t grab both promotions. Besides, most zero-wager bonuses come in small amounts. So, claiming multiple offers enhances your experience.

Read the Terms and Conditions

We mentioned you need to check every bonus’ terms. But what terms should you really check and why? Start by looking at the wager requirements. Also known as playthrough, wager requirements aim to help casinos minimize their losses.

You see, every bonus you get is an opportunity to take money away from gambling sites. To ensure they don’t go out of business, casinos set a rule that requires you to play through your bonus amount 10x to 40x.

Let’s say you receive a $100 welcome bonus. And it has 40x WRs. You need to spend $4000 ($100 x 40) at the casino before you can withdraw any bonus winnings. Owing to that backdrop, it’s in your best interest to find promotions with the lowest number of wager requirements.

Beyond wager requirements, consider withdrawal limits, validity time, and game weighting. Limits help you know the maximum you can win from a bonus. On the other hand, game weighting shows you the games you should play to complete wager terms.

Best Welcome Casino Bonuses

Now that we’ve outlined how to find great casino bonuses let’s take a look at online casinos with the best bonuses in 2023.

Drake Casino

Most casinos match your first deposit 100%. Drake Casino triples your money for a maximum of $2000. And there’s more. If you love slot machines, you can opt to receive 540 free spins.

Loyal players qualify for a lot more bonuses. For example, you can receive a 7% daily cashback and a 75% weekly cash bonus. What games can you play on the site?

Chase the Cheddar is Drake Casino’s favorite slot. You receive free spins to play this slot every month. That being said, you can play more games like Bunny Bucks, blackjack, and roulette.

Ducky Luck

Ducky Luck welcomes you with a 500% welcome bonus worth a maximum of $2,500. Because it’s also a crypto-friendly casino, depositing funds through Bitcoin or Ethereum attracts a 600% bonus worth $3000.

When it comes to games, Ducky Luck comes armed with a variety of fun slots like Mystic Wolf, and Wrath of Medusa. Additionally, it features table games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar.

Sportsbetting.ag

If you like to bet on sports, consider checking out Sportsbetting.ag. It’s been around since 2003, meaning it knows a few things about treating gamblers right. Like most casinos that launched two decades ago, this bookmaker likes to work with trusted payment methods.

You can use Visa or MasterCard. There’s also the option to use a bank transfer payment. What’s more, you can use crypto. Bonus-wise, you qualify for a 50% welcome offer worth a maximum of $1000.

A $1000 bonus is huge. You can use it to play all sorts of slots and table games. Of course, you could also claim a separate sports betting bonus.