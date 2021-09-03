Georgia Governor Appoints New COO & Additional Staff

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced recent additions to the Governor’s Office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications.

“I am proud to announce changes and additions to my office staff in operations, policy and legislative affairs, and communications,” said Governor Kemp. “During unprecedented times, I am grateful to these experienced professionals for their dedication to making Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Lauren Curry is Chief Operating Officer in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Curry previously served as Director of Government Affairs and Policy for Governor Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Curry served as Deputy Director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Director of Public and Governmental Affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Special Projects Director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and press aide to Governor Sonny Perdue.

Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. She resides in Marietta with her husband and two children.

Kristyn Long is Deputy Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of the Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s staff in February 2020, Long worked in private practice, focusing on civil litigation, probate litigation, and estate planning. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She and her husband, Zeke, reside in Canton.

Katie Byrd is Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Katie served as Director of Communications for Attorney General Chris Carr since 2016. In addition, she helped coordinate the Attorney General’s Statewide Opioid Task Force and Georgia Anti-Gang Network and represented the office on the Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force. Immediately prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, Katie was a Communications Specialist for Global Commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Previously, she served as a Communication Specialist for Governor Nathan Deal, Special Assistant to First Lady Sandra Deal, Deputy Communications Director for Governor Deal’s Inaugural Committee, and Communications Specialist for Deal for Governor. Katie earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a varsity letter in cheerleading from the University of Georgia. She resides in Coweta County with her husband and their two children.

Tyler Eck is Legislative Liaison to the Senate and Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining Governor Kemp’s office, Tyler served as a Constituent Services Representative for Congressman Drew Ferguson, advising and consulting with constituents regarding the Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service, and US Department of Agriculture during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He most recently served as the Government and Regulatory Relations Associate for the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Tyler is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, where he served as President of the UGA Griffin Ambassadors and took part in the UGA Terry at Oxford University program. Originally from Iowa, Tyler married his wife, who is a lifelong Georgian, and the two now call Newnan, Georgia their home.

Gus Youmans is a Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, he worked as a Legislative Assistant to Senator Kelly Loeffler and as a Legislative Aide to Senator Johnny Isakson. Gus originally grew up in Macon, GA and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Reaganne Coile is a Policy Advisor in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. A lifelong Georgian from Bogart, Reaganne graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S.A. in Agricultural Communication and a minor in Public Policy Management in May 2020 and began the UGA Master’s of Public Administration (MPA) program in August 2020. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, she worked on the Georgia Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and served as an agriculture fellow in the Office of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. Most recently, Reaganne worked in the UGA Office of Government Relations.

Brett D. Smith is the Operations Manager in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Brett holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia. He has served as Legislative and Government Affairs Liaison for the Georgia Building Authority since 2020. Prior to GBA, Brett served as Field Representative for U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, covering the northern half of Georgia’s third congressional district, and served on the executive board of the Heard County Chamber of Commerce. He is a lifelong resident of Franklin, Georgia.