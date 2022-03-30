Georgia: David O. Isagba Pleads Guilty To Mail Fraud

Georgia Man, David O. Isagba Pleads Guilty To Submitting More Than $2.9 Billion In False Tax Claims To The IRS

Ocala, FL (STL.News)United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that David O. Isagba today pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims. Isagba faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. A federal grand jury had indicted Isagba and his wife, Joyce Isagba, on May 27, 2020. Her portion of the case is set for trial in May 2022 before Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II.

According to the plea agreement and other court documents, between 2009 and 2019, David Isagba submitted 227 fraudulent claims to the IRS falsely claiming to be entitled to more than $2.9 billion in tax refunds on behalf of nonexistent trusts. David Isagba subsequently received a total of $5,815,723.65 from the IRS as a result of this fraudulent scheme. He used the money to purchase a home and multiple luxury vehicles.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney William S. Hamilton.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today