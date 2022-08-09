Georgia: Brian Donaldson Pleads Guilty to Drug Crime

Georgia Man, Brian Donaldson Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

A Georgia man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Donaldson, 30, of Oakwood, Georgia, admitted to selling approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Huntington, West Virginia, restaurant on June 14, 2019.

Donaldson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 3, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today