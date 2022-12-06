Genetics & mimetics: Why professional investors miss PSB-like rallies

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up close to 60% over the past year, and 40% over just the past two months. It is a rally that many professional money managers have missed, and if confronted, elaborate reasons why this rally makes no sense might follow.

In today’s article, I will enumerate the reasons why such fallacies exist by demonstrating (a) how genetics have often shaped solutions to our most complex problems without us even realizing it, (b) how a successful ideology (say, an investment framework) is not configured to be true but configured only to be easily transmitted and easily believed (via Meme theory) and lastly (c) why investments in some constituents of PSU index were a no-brainer at some point.

Let us start with genetics first. In 2010, a group of researchers led by Toshiyuki Nakagaki from Japan’s Hokkaido University conducted an unusual experiment. They decided to work with a slime mould, the yellow substance that flourishes in shady moist areas in our backyards. Slime mould is a unicellular organism that cannot form tissues, let alone organs or body systems. But that day on January 22, 2010, this brainless mould (genus:

Physarum polycephalum) would leave the leading biochemists at a total loss for words.

The researchers placed the mould in a petri dish and placed oat flakes (apparently a delicacy for moulds) in a pattern that mimicked the way cities are scattered around Tokyo. They then set the mould loose. Initially, the mould went looking for food everywhere and dispersed evenly across the petri dish. After about a day, however, the mould shrunk and reorganised – it had constructed a network of interconnected tubes to ferry nutrients.

To everyone’s surprise, the design of those tunnels was virtually identical to the rail system surrounding Tokyo. A unicellular organism with no central coordination system (like the brain) developed the exact solution to a complex optimization problem that talented engineers did after countless hours. We might not care to admit it, but nature, through evolution has encoded information in our genetic behaviour that determines how we are predisposed to act.

Whereas genes are replicators for the evolution of species, there is also a replicator for the human culture. Many of us might think that the term

meme (secondary definition: humorous text, image or video) was coined in the post-Twitter/Instagram era.

However, Richard Dawkins writes in his seminal 1976 book,

The Selfish Gene, that “we need a name for the new replicator, a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission, or a unit of imitation. ‘Mimeme’ comes from a suitable Greek root, but I want a monosyllable that sounds a bit like ‘gene’. I hope my classist friends will forgive me if I abbreviate mimeme to

meme. It should be pronounced to rhyme with ‘cream’.”

He goes on to say that when a meme is planted in the mind, it literally parasitizes one’s brain, turning it into a vehicle for the meme’s propagation in just the way a virus may parasitize the genetic mechanism of a host cell. And as all of us were recently made aware, over time, even the most fatal Coronavirus mutated into becoming more virulent (transmits faster) and less pathogenic (kills faster).

Similarly, Dawkins argues that for a meme (or ideology) to survive and be successful, it has nothing to do with it being true but everything to do with how easily others can believe it (and transmit it onwards).

That brings me to the topic at hand – the PSU banks. The Nifty PSU Bank Index has 11 constituents, with the top five companies (, , , and ) accounting for 80% weight; alone forms 24% of the Index.

The chart below exhibits two decades of combined non-performing assets (NPA) and profits of the Nifty PSU Bank Index. After years of questionable lending, NPAs started rising in 2012 and would peak in 2019 at INR6.5 trillion (up 19X since 2002). In 2019, the gross NPA value was higher than the sector’s equity value – calling for a massive refinancing of these banks.

As the government worked towards the refinancing, investors swore that they would never invest in these names – ever again! The index would go on to fall 75% at the peak of Covid from its 2011 highs, and investors happily kept ignoring it.

But that is where opportunities start presenting themselves. If one was fixated on the chart on the left below (how SBI NNPA ballooned by 2019), one would never have bought into the name. However, the chart on the right is really the surprising one (to an extent that many investors don’t believe the data when I present it to them). It shows the credit cost of the retail segment for different banks. Even at the peak of the cycle, the retail credit cost for SBI was lower than and ICICI – for almost a decade.

Today, a large part of incremental lending over the past seven years has been driven by retail lending. In 2018, if you could predict that corporate NPA would peak soon and retail NPA would continue to remain tepid, would you have not bought a bank trading at 0.3X book value? State Bank has tripled in value since.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank Index (ex-SBI) story is not equally thrilling. It might appear that the share prices of constituents are trading at multi-year highs, but when you compare the market cap of these banks today with five years ago, considering the incremental capital raised and new shares issued toward mergers, the investors have hardly made any money here. Regardless, the index is up 60% over the past year, and 40% over the past two months.

The meme theory explains why many investors have never invested in PSU banks even when presented with an excellent opportunity. But it equally goes a long way to explain why so many investors keep arguing that a great company always equals a great investment. That ideology is easy to understand, and once it parasitizes the mind, it is transmitted easily. The ideology hasn’t stood the test of time, but as we now know well, it doesn’t matter.

Advertisers understand this all too well. Whereas a standard advertisement is always seen as an advertisement, a meme is often seen as content first, and an advertisement second. Unlike buying a luxury watch (for example) however, for investments, results (cumulative returns over many years) matter. An investor whose mind has been parasitised by an ideology that isn’t true (but easily transmittable) might realize it the hard way.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

