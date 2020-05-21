GE Renewable Energy and Powerica Ltd to add 102.6 MW of Wind Capacity in Gujarat, India

NEW DELHI, INDIA (STL.News) GE Renewable Energy announced today it has been selected by POWERICA Ltd to supply 38 of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines to be installed at the Rajkot and Khambaliya wind farms in Gujarat, India.

The Rajkot wind farm is located about 40 km outside of Rajkot city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines.

The Khambaliya wind farm is located 55 km outside of Jamnagar city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines.

Both projects were won by Powerica through a competitive bidding process organized by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) respectively and will have an output capacity of 51.3 MW each.

The wind farms will generate clean electricity that will be sold through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement of 25 years. Power will be distributed to consumers connected to the state grid and national grid respectively.

GE Renewable Energy and POWERICA worked closely together to meet the LCOE desired for these wind projects and have created additional value by customizing the wind turbine towers.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN said “We are very pleased to have been selected by POWERICA for these two projects and to begin our partnership with them. We have been able to offer the highest value proposition to POWERICA by working closely together to optimize all aspects of the wind farms. We are looking forward to furthering our partnership as POWERICA builds its renewable energy portfolio and thank them for their trust in our technology.”

Naresh Oberoi, Chairman of Powerica Ltd., said “We are happy to start this new association with GE Renewable Energy and look forward to the commissioning of these two projects on time and with the best generation assets. We have found in GE Renewable Energy a partner for our renewable energy development journey. We will continue to support each other in future projects and development activities in India.”

The 2.7-132 turbine is ideally suited for Gujarat’s wind speed regime. The turbine has been designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bangalore considering Indian wind conditions and is built on learnings from more than 40,000 GE wind turbines around the world. Upon completion, the Rajkot and Khambaliya wind farms will be equipped with the 2.7-132 wind turbine.