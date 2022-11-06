Gavin Williamson faces third Cabinet sacking after telling Liz Truss’ chief whip ‘you f*** us all over’

RISHI Sunak has called minister Sir Gavin Williamson’s text rants “not acceptable” — raising the prospect of his third Cabinet sacking.

The PM refused to say Sir Gavin’s job was safe after he sent expletive-filled messages to the Chief Whip.

3Gavin Williamson faces a third Cabinet sacking after telling Liz Truss’ chief whip ‘you f*** us all over’Credit: PA

3Sir Gavin is now facing a bullying probe into the messages sent to Wendy MortonCredit: Reuters

3The row erupted over seats for the Queen’s funeralCredit: Getty

Mr Williamson is now facing a bullying probe.

Mr Sunak said: “There’s a process happening. It’s right to let that conclude. It’s not acceptable.”

The PM appointed him as Minister without Portfolio despite being told about the abusive and threatening texts.

Speaking on his way to the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the PM said: “I stand by all the decisions I have made.

“I did know there was a disagreement from these two individuals but the substance of the text messages I didn’t see until last night.”

Sir Gavin accused former Tory Chief Whip Wendy Morton of trying to punish MPs out of favour with then-PM Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen’s funeral service in September.

One message warns: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”

Mr Sunak said last night: “It was a difficult time but, regardless, people should be treated with respect. I welcome he’s expressed regret. It’s the right thing to do.”

Sir Gavin was sacked as Defence Secretary by Theresa May in 2019 for allegedly leaking details of National Security meetings.

Boris Johnson also ditched him as Education Secretary last year following the A-levels fiasco.

Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said: “It really calls into question Rishi Sunak’s judgment.”

A Tory spokesman said that the party “has a robust complaints process” which is “rightly confidential”.