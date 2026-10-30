Gateway Regional Faces $121M Debt, Medicare Deadline

Gateway Regional Medical Center and a sister hospital owe Illinois approximately $121 million in provider assessments and penalties as federal regulators consider terminating Gateway’s Medicare agreement on November 17.

GRANITE CITY, IL – October 30, 2026 (STL.News) Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois, faces mounting financial and regulatory pressure as newly reported state documents show the hospital and a sister facility owe Illinois about $121 million in unpaid provider assessments and penalties.

The findings come from an October 29 investigation by First Alert 4 (KMOV), which obtained documents showing about $47 million in obligations tied to Gateway Regional and another $74 million tied to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, Illinois.

Both hospitals are owned by American Healthcare Systems (AHS), led by founder and CEO Michael Sarian.

The financial disclosures arrive as Gateway Regional approaches a November 17 deadline established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Federal regulators have warned that the hospital could lose its Medicare provider agreement unless it corrects deficiencies involving emergency medical care, staffing, and hospital governance.

Gateway Regional previously submitted a corrective action plan and maintained that it expects to continue participating in Medicare.

As of October 30, the November 17 termination remains a proposed regulatory action. The available reporting does not establish that Gateway Regional’s Medicare agreement has already been terminated or that the hospital has permanently closed.

For Granite City and surrounding Metro East communities, the situation raises questions about healthcare access, financial accountability, employee stability, and the oversight of hospital operators receiving public healthcare funding.

Illinois Hospitals Face Approximately $121 Million in Obligations

According to First Alert 4 Investigates, state documents identify more than $120 million in unpaid Illinois hospital provider assessments and penalties involving Gateway Regional and Vista Medical Center East.

Gateway Regional accounts for approximately $47 million, while Vista accounts for approximately $74 million.

The combined amount matters because it reflects obligations tied to two hospitals under common ownership, not debt owed exclusively by the Granite City facility.

Illinois administers a hospital assessment program through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The assessments operate within the state’s Medicaid financing system and are separate from property taxes, payroll expenses, utility bills, and ordinary operating costs.

First Alert 4 reported that the state documents outline a 72-month repayment arrangement extending through August 2032.

The arrangement provides a longer period to address outstanding obligations. However, it does not establish that every installment has been paid or that the hospital organization has sufficient resources to complete the repayment schedule.

The newly reported obligations add to earlier financial concerns involving both hospitals.

Gateway Regional has experienced payroll disruptions, unpaid property taxes, vendor disputes, and reports of staffing reductions. Vista Medical Center East has faced separate reports involving delinquent taxes, unpaid utility bills, and possible foreclosure proceedings.

Together, these developments have increased scrutiny of American Healthcare Systems’ financial operations.

Medicare Termination Deadline Approaches

Gateway Regional’s immediate regulatory challenge involves its Medicare participation.

CMS issued an August 20 letter setting November 17, 2026, as the projected date to terminate the hospital’s Medicare provider agreement unless deficiencies are corrected and federal regulators verify compliance.

The action followed an investigation conducted by the Illinois Department of Public Health from August 3 through August 7.

According to First Alert 4 and Becker’s Hospital Review, inspectors identified deficiencies involving emergency medical screening, stabilizing treatment, patient transfers, nursing staffing, and hospital governance.

One finding involved a minor who arrived at the emergency department after a fall but left without receiving the required medical screening examination.

Another involved a psychiatric patient with a critically low potassium level. Inspectors identified deficiencies in stabilizing treatment and documentation related to the patient’s transfer.

Investigators also found inadequate registered nurse staffing on the hospital’s behavioral health unit during an overnight shift.

These findings raise concerns about federal requirements intended to ensure hospitals provide appropriate emergency care and maintain safe operating conditions.

CMS also determined that Gateway Regional no longer qualified for deemed status through its accreditation.

Deemed status allows qualifying accredited hospitals to demonstrate compliance with Medicare participation requirements through an approved accreditation organization.

Losing that status placed Gateway Regional under state survey agency oversight until it could establish compliance.

Importantly, losing deemed status is not the same as losing Medicare participation. The proposed November 17 termination represents a separate regulatory action.

Inspectors Identified Hospital Governance Problems

One of the most significant findings involved Gateway Regional’s governing body.

According to federal inspection findings reported by Becker’s Hospital Review, Gateway Regional had operated without a functioning governing board since late April 2026.

Several board members resigned after expressing concerns about the hospital’s financial condition, unpaid obligations, and delays in receiving complete financial information.

Hospital CEO Joseph Ottolino acknowledged to inspectors that the hospital lacked a functioning governing body.

Inspectors also identified the absence of an institutional plan and budget.

Hospital governing boards are responsible for overseeing management, financial planning, policies, and patient-care operations.

Without effective governance, hospitals can struggle to maintain the oversight required by federal regulations.

American Healthcare Systems later said Gateway Regional had addressed governance-related deficiencies, including board composition, bylaws, executive appointments, and the development of a three-year institutional plan and budget.

The company said remaining corrective measures involved employee education and ongoing monitoring.

However, submitting a corrective action plan does not automatically establish compliance. Regulators must determine whether the hospital has adequately corrected the deficiencies.

Preliminary Safety Warning Was Removed

The regulatory investigation initially included an ambulance diversion involving a cardiac arrest patient.

A preliminary state inspection report identified an immediate-jeopardy concern related to that incident.

However, the final federal report did not retain the immediate-jeopardy designation.

The Illinois Department of Public Health subsequently confirmed that no immediate-jeopardy finding remained in place.

Becker’s Hospital Review also reported that CMS did not adopt the preliminary ambulance-diversion finding among the final cited deficiencies.

That distinction matters because preliminary inspection findings can change during the federal review process.

Removing the immediate-jeopardy designation did not eliminate the remaining deficiencies involving emergency medical care, staffing, and governance.

Those findings were sufficient for CMS to begin the process that could terminate Gateway Regional’s Medicare agreement.

Employees Report Furloughs and Reduced Services

The financial and regulatory concerns have been accompanied by reports of staffing reductions and changes in hospital operations.

In its October 29 investigation, First Alert 4 interviewed a longtime Gateway Regional employee who requested anonymity for fear of employment consequences.

The employee reported that the emergency department, critical care unit and behavioral health units remained operational, while the hospital’s fourth floor had closed.

According to the employee, nurses and technicians assigned to the closed floor had been furloughed.

Other employees reportedly described increasing layoffs since October 1.

The interviewed employee also expressed concern about the reported absence of hospital information technology personnel.

These statements represent employee accounts reported by First Alert 4 and do not independently establish the hospital’s complete current staffing levels.

Nevertheless, they illustrate uncertainty among employees and raise questions about the hospital’s ability to maintain services while addressing financial problems.

Hospitals depend on adequate staffing across clinical, administrative, and technical departments. Staffing reductions can affect service availability and place additional demands on remaining personnel.

Payroll Problems Emerged Earlier in 2026

Gateway Regional’s financial difficulties became more visible during the summer when employees experienced delayed compensation.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, more than 600 employees were affected by payroll disruptions in late July and early August.

The hospital issued paper paychecks on July 31 but told employees to wait until August 3 to cash them.

American Healthcare Systems founder Michael Sarian and his wife subsequently provided a $1 million personal loan to help address the payroll shortfall.

Hospital management attributed the disruption to cash-flow problems involving its former billing and revenue-cycle management provider.

The company said it was transitioning to a new billing operation and that it had paid outstanding wages.

Although management reported resolving the immediate payroll issue, later employee accounts indicate that uncertainty about staffing and operations continued.

State Advances and Financial Transfers Draw Scrutiny

The October investigation also examined financial assistance Illinois previously provided to American Healthcare Systems.

According to First Alert 4, the state approved three $10 million advance payments to help the organization meet financial obligations, including payroll.

The state reportedly approved the final advance in July 2024.

Together, the payments totaled $30 million.

The reporting has not established the relationship between those advances and the approximately $121 million in provider assessments and penalties. Consequently, the amounts should not automatically be combined into a larger debt figure.

First Alert 4 also reported on financial transactions involving American Healthcare Systems and its executives.

According to the investigation, former Gateway Regional Chief Financial Officer Anthony Sunzeri testified under oath that the hospital received state safety-net funding in October 2025.

Sunzeri reportedly stated that two days later, Michael Sarian directed a $4.5 million transfer to California.

The television station also reported that an email from former AHS Chief Operating Officer Faisal Gill documented financial difficulties and requests for state assistance.

According to First Alert 4, American Healthcare Systems agreed in August 2024 to transfer $8.2 million to executive Aramais Paronyan.

These transactions have generated questions about how money moved within the hospital organization while its Illinois facilities experienced financial difficulties.

However, financial transfers alone do not establish fraud, misappropriation, or unlawful conduct.

Hospital systems may conduct legitimate transactions between affiliated entities. Determining whether any particular transfer was improper requires examining its purpose, authorization, and applicable legal requirements.

Illinois state Sen. Erica Harriss has called for a forensic examination of financial activities involving the hospital organization.

Such a review could help clarify how funds were received, transferred, and used.

The reported transactions remain matters of financial scrutiny rather than established findings of criminal wrongdoing.

Property Taxes and Utility Bills Add Pressure

Gateway Regional has also faced financial obligations unrelated to the state hospital assessment program.

First Alert 4 reported in August that Madison County property tax records showed unpaid taxes tied to the hospital campus after American Healthcare Systems acquired it in 2023.

The station reported that the hospital’s 2026 property tax bill exceeded $932,000.

A representative of American Healthcare Systems stated at the time that management had addressed property tax problems through payments or installment arrangements.

However, First Alert 4 reported that county records still reflected unpaid balances.

Vista Medical Center East has also faced reports of unpaid taxes and utility obligations.

According to First Alert 4, Vista is involved in a lawsuit over about $2.2 million in unpaid electricity charges and reportedly owes about $360,000 for water service.

The station also reported that a hearing concerning possible foreclosure proceedings occurred in October.

Jennifer Banek, the Lake County coroner and a former Vista nurse, expressed concern about similarities between the two hospitals’ financial situations.

Her concerns reflect the possibility of further operational difficulties, not confirmation that either hospital will close.

The reported problems at Vista suggest that financial pressure extends across American Healthcare Systems’ Illinois operations.

What Medicare Termination Could Mean for Granite City

Gateway Regional has long been part of the healthcare infrastructure serving Granite City, Madison County, and surrounding Metro East communities.

The hospital provides medical services and jobs in an area where access to local healthcare is a major concern.

American Healthcare Systems acquired Gateway Regional in 2023.

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, approximately 32% of Gateway Regional’s inpatient and outpatient visits in 2024 involved Medicare patients.

That makes the possibility of losing Medicare participation particularly significant.

Medicare provides health insurance primarily to people age 65 and older and certain younger individuals with disabilities or qualifying conditions.

Hospitals depend on Medicare reimbursement as an important source of revenue.

Losing participation could create substantial financial pressure and uncertainty for patients seeking covered services.

However, Medicare termination and hospital closure are separate events.

A hospital’s loss of its Medicare provider agreement does not automatically mean every department must close immediately.

The consequences depend on the hospital’s financial position, regulatory status, management decisions, and other payment arrangements.

Patients should not assume that Gateway Regional has closed or that their Medicare coverage has ended.

Anyone receiving ongoing treatment should confirm service availability directly with the hospital and their insurance provider.

Lawmakers Seek Greater Accountability

The financial problems involving American Healthcare Systems have attracted attention from elected officials.

Illinois state Sen. Erica Harriss has called for additional scrutiny of the organization’s financial activities, including a forensic audit.

According to First Alert 4, Harriss has asked the Illinois attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice to examine the situation.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, whose district includes Granite City, has also raised concerns about hospital governance, financial management and patient care.

Budzinski has discussed the possibility of additional federal safeguards governing private investment in hospitals.

Those concerns include financial stability, adequate staffing and effective oversight.

The questions extend beyond American Healthcare Systems.

Hospitals provide essential community services, but financial distress, ownership changes, and management disputes can affect their operations.

When hospitals receive government assistance, policymakers must balance financial accountability with the need to preserve access to healthcare.

What Happens Next?

The next significant regulatory milestone is November 2.

According to CMS correspondence reported by First Alert 4 and Becker’s Hospital Review, the agency said it could issue a formal termination notice by that date if Gateway Regional had not demonstrated compliance.

The projected termination date remains November 17.

If Gateway Regional corrects the deficiencies and regulators verify compliance, it may avoid the proposed termination.

If compliance is not established, CMS could terminate the hospital’s Medicare provider agreement.

The financial consequences could be substantial because Medicare represents an important source of hospital reimbursement.

However, the October 29 reporting does not establish that termination is inevitable.

Nor does it establish that Gateway Regional will permanently close on November 17.

The separate financial obligations involving approximately $121 million in unpaid Illinois provider assessments and penalties represent a longer-term challenge that could continue even if the hospital resolves its Medicare compliance issues.

Gateway Regional’s Future Remains Uncertain

Gateway Regional enters November facing two significant challenges: restoring federal regulatory compliance and addressing substantial financial obligations.

For Granite City residents, the immediate concern is continued access to safe and reliable medical care.

For employees, the uncertainty involves staffing, compensation, and continued employment.

For Illinois taxpayers, the questions center on financial accountability and recovering outstanding obligations.

For lawmakers, the situation raises broader issues involving hospital ownership, public funding and regulatory oversight.

American Healthcare Systems has previously maintained that Gateway Regional is working toward full compliance and expects to continue participating in Medicare.

Federal regulators will determine whether those corrective efforts are sufficient.

The hospital has not been confirmed permanently closed, and its proposed Medicare termination has not yet taken effect.

Nevertheless, the approaching November deadline and approximately $121 million in reported obligations across the company’s two Illinois hospitals underscore the seriousness of the financial and regulatory challenges.

The outcome will have implications not only for American Healthcare Systems but also for the patients, employees and communities that depend on its facilities.

STL.News will continue monitoring Gateway Regional’s Medicare status, financial developments, and their potential effects on Granite City and the broader Metro East healthcare system.

Sources

This report is based on First Alert 4 (KMOV) investigative reporting by David Amelotti published October 29 and September 2, 2026; Becker’s Hospital Review reporting by Paige Twenter on Gateway Regional’s Medicare compliance findings and payroll disruptions; and St. Louis Business Journal reporting by Nathan Rubbelke on the hospital’s Medicare status and financial difficulties. The reporting organizations attribute financial transactions, employee accounts, and outstanding obligations to the hospital. The report does not present any criminal wrongdoing as established fact.