Pine Ridge Man, Garrett Waters Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man convicted of three counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor was sentenced on April 1, 2022, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Garrett Waters, age 40, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for each count with the time to be served concurrently. The custody time is to be followed by five years of supervised release for each count. Waters was also ordered to pay a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Waters was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021. He was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in Rapid City, South Dakota, on September 3, 2021.

The conviction stems from Waters sexually abusing a female child, who was under the age of 12, between 2018 and 2020 at Pine Ridge.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Poppen prosecuted the case.

Waters was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today