Gallatin Man Scott C. House Sentenced For Crimes Involving Sexual Exploitation Of Children

(STL.News) – Scott C. House, 31, of Gallatin, Tennessee, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 56 years in prison for child pornography and exploitation crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“This sentence will ensure that no other innocent child will ever have to suffer the twisted abuse inflicted by this horrible individual,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran. “Evil doers who seek sexual gratification through the abuse of children are being relentlessly pursued by our office and our law enforcement partners and we will go to extraordinary lengths to bring them to justice.”

House was indicted in February 2019 on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, including production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. The investigation began in March 2018 when House was identified as the user on the Kik messenger phone app who sent sexually explicit images depicting the rape of a 22-month-old toddler girl. House had also discussed his sexual abuse of a seven-year-old autistic boy.

Law enforcement immediately obtained a search warrant for House’s Gallatin home and seized phones and other computers and electronics. A forensic examination of the electronics discovered over 2000 images and over 300 videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. The collection included images and videos of the rape of very small children, many of whom were babies and/or infants. Additionally, some of the children in the recordings were clearly in pain and crying. Evidence also indicated that House had shared the videos and images that he produced and others, over the Internet with other like-minded individuals.

House admitted to this conduct when he pleaded guilty to all counts in December 2019.

U.S. Attorney Cochran commended the swift action of the FBI and the Gallatin Police Department, and Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Carran Daughtrey in preventing the additional victimization of these children and bringing House to justice.

