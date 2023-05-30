Gabe Gore is Now the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney

St. Louis, MO – Gabe Gore Sworn in as City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, during a ceremony at Carnahan Courthouse, Gabriel (Gabe) Gore was sworn in as the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Mayor Tishuara Jones and other local leaders were in attendance for the ceremony.

“We’re proud to see Mr. Gore sworn in as Circuit Attorney as he helps usher in a new day for the City of St. Louis,” Governor Parson said. “Restoring law and order to St. Louis and faith in the criminal justice system is no small task, but Mr. Gore is qualified, committed to the rule of law, and, like so many St. Louis families, has a personal stake in the future success of the community. He is the right man, at the right time, to do right by the people of St. Louis, and we welcome him to the job and look forward to his common sense leadership.”

Circuit Attorney Gore’s swearing-in ceremony took place at 11 a.m. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom administered the oath of Office.

Governor Parson’s General Counsel, Evan Rodriguez, who had been serving as Interim Circuit Attorney, resigned immediately before the ceremony. Therefore, per state statute, Mr. Gore will serve out the remainder of the current Circuit Attorney term, which ends on January 1, 2025.

Circuit Attorney Gore has hired a consulting firm to help assist with media relations until a full-time Communications Director for the Office can be hired. Kathryn Jamboretz will serve as the Office’s media contact for now.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor