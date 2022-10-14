From NI to stamp duty: what is left of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget?

Kwasi Kwarteng last month unveiled what he described as the “biggest package in generations” of tax cuts during a so-called mini budget designed to boost economic growth.

But the government was on the ropes within hours, precipitating a number of humiliating U-turns. With Kwarteng no longer chancellor, here’s where things stand on key points in that package that have come under attack (with the costs to the taxpayer based on Treasury estimates).

Scrapping the 45% higher rate of income tax

Cost: £2bn.

Status: Abandoned in a humiliating U-turn during the Conservative party conference, after a growing Tory revolt over the policy and a turbulent reaction from markets. “We get it, and we have listened,” tweeted Kwarteng.

The issue: The sudden change of course followed a realisation within Downing Street that the measure might be voted down in parliament amid vocal opposition by many Conservative MPs. Senior figures had also warned that the party could not sell what would effectively be a tax cut for the rich to the electorate.

Cancelling a UK-wide rise in corporation tax, which had been due to increase from 19% to 25% in April 2023

Cost: £2bn.

Status: In a humiliating U-turn on what had been the flagship policy leadership campaign, Truss told a No 10 press conference on Friday that the corporation rise would go ahead after all. Sources this week had told the Guardian that a potential climbdown could involve putting it up by just one or two percentage points, rather than the full 6%, but events appear to have overtaken Downing Street again.

The issue: Tax take would be significantly reduced, raising concerns in financial markets about how the government would fund spending.

Removing a cap on bankers’ bonuses

Cost: £5bn.

Status: A U-turn has appeared unlikely, given that the measure would not have cost the taxpayer. If Truss is seeking to salvage something ideological from the mini-budget, then it may be this.

The issue: Like other mini-budget measures, Conservative MPs had been left in fear that voters would see the move as yet more evidence of a Conservative party being on the side of the wealthy financial elite, rather than standing with struggling members of the public.

Cutting the basic rate of income tax to 19p next year

Cost: £5bn.

Status: A U-turn is now under consideration.

The issue: An across-the-board reduction in the basic rate of income tax would benefit the better-off. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the net effect on someone making £1m would be a £40,000-a-year gain.

A permanent stamp duty cut, with no tax to be paid on properties up to the value of £250,000.

Cost: £1.7bn.

Status: Not expected to be reversed. The measure has been popular with many Tory MPs, who had been lobbying for it, and with homeowners, whose savings were wiped out in some cases by an increase in the cost of mortgages.

The issue: The reaction has been mixed, with some experts saying it will ease cost pressures on buyers in the short term, while warning it will cause house prices to spike.

A reversal in the recent rise in national insurance (NI) from 6 November

Cost: £13bn.

Status: A U-turn is unlikely as legislation for the plans has already been passed.

The issue: Money will have to be found from elsewhere – probably general taxation – to fund what was intended to be a way of paying for social care and dealing with the NHS backlog. Revenues would be about £30bn a year lower than they would otherwise have been if Truss’s tax commitments were taken together, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).