Frederick De’Angello Indicted for Firearm Possession

Hartsville Man, Frederick De’Angello Bennett Indicted for Firearm Possession

A federal grand jury in Florence returned a single-count indictment against Frederick De’Angello Bennett, Jr., 21, of Hartsville, for possessing a firearm which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The indictment alleges that on or about May 10, 2021, Bennett possessed a shotgun with an overall length of less than 26 inches and a barrel length of less than 16 inches, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Bennett faces a maximum penalty of 10 years and is currently detained pending trial.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today