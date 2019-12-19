Frank Jonathan Guzman and one other Man Indicted for Trafficking Heroin and Fentanyl in San Joaquin County

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment today against Frank Jonathan Guzman, 27, and Jose Cruz Ivan Aispuro, 34, both of Stockton, charging them with distributing heroin and fentanyl, possessing heroin and fentanyl for distribution, and conspiracy to do the same, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, between November 2018 and November 2019, Guzman met with an undercover agent four times. During three of the meetings, he sold the agent heroin, and during the fourth meeting, Guzman sold the agent approximately 500 pills containing fentanyl. Surveillance units saw Guzman meeting with Aispuro before and/or after each transaction. In all, law enforcement bought over a pound of heroin and 500 fentanyl pills from Guzman. When agents searched Guzman’s and Aispuro’s homes on Dec. 11, they found over 9.7 pounds of heroin and approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills in Guzman’s home, and another 10.9 pounds of heroin in Aispuro’s home.

This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy H. Delgado is prosecuting the case.

If convicted of the most significant charges, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account several variables. These charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

