Framingham Man Julien King Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Ammunition After Domestic Violence Conviction

(STL.News) – A Framingham man, who was previously convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, was sentenced today in federal court in Boston in connection with illegally selling ammunition.

Julien King, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. In March 2020, King pleaded guilty to one count of possession of ammunition after a domestic violence conviction.

On March 29, 2019, in broad daylight, King sold a .22 caliber bolt-action rifle and 45 pieces of .22 caliber ammunition to a confidential informant in exchange for $120 in Framingham. Just prior to the sale, King fired the rifle out a window of a residence. The sale was captured by recording. Due to a 2017 conviction of assault and battery on a family or household member, King is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Framingham Police Chief Steven Trask made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE