Four Regional Law Enforcement Professionals Graduate From 278th FBI National Academy Class

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office announces the graduation of four law enforcement professionals representing the 34-county region the field office serves from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The officers who graduated on December 20, 2019, are:

Chief L.D. Maples – California Highway Patrol

– California Highway Patrol Captain Steve Johnson – Grass Valley Police Department

– Grass Valley Police Department Lieutenant Reid Harris – Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

– Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Bob McCloskey – Sacramento Police Department

The four officers were among 258 representing local, county, tribal, state, military, and international law enforcement agencies. Following graduation, these officers returned to their agencies to apply the knowledge and skills they obtained during the 10-week course.

“The FBI National Academy has a legacy of preparing law enforcement professionals to better serve and lead their communities and personnel,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “We are proud of the FBI National Academy graduates from our region and wish them well as they return to their agencies and look forward to working with each of them in the future.”

Four FBI National Academy classes are held each year. Each class accommodates approximately 220 law enforcement professionals representing agencies at all levels as well as more than 150 partner nations. The training program serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

During the 10-week, executive-level professional course of study, students reside and train at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. They attend courses including intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. Following graduation, each officer has the opportunity to join the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc., a dynamic organization of more than 16,000 law enforcement professionals who continue developing higher levels of competency, cooperation, and integrity across the law enforcement community.

The FBI does not charge students from law enforcement agencies in the United States for tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, or travel to and from the training facility.

The National Academy was created as the “FBI Police Training School” in 1935 in response to the 1930 Wickersham Commission report recommending standardization and professionalization of law enforcement in the United States though centralized training. At the time, courses included scientific aids in crime detection, preparation of reports, and criminal investigation techniques, as well as administration and organization. Courses pertaining to espionage and sabotage were offered as World War II began.