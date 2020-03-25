Four Poughkeepsie Individuals Charged In White Plains Federal Court With Narcotics Offenses

(STL.News) – Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Keith M. Corlett, Superintendent of the New York State Police (“NYSP”), and Thomas Pape, Chief of Police for the City of Poughkeepsie, announced charges today against MICHAEL NICHOLAS, a/k/a “Pop,” DARREN PARKER, a/k/a “Born,” REGINA CUMMINGS, a/k/a “Gina,” and JAQUON DANCY, a/k/a “Wiz,” with various narcotics-related offenses. During search warrant operations of NICHOLAS’s residence in Poughkeepsie, New York, law enforcement recovered approximately 15 kilograms of narcotics, including powder cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, and approximately 1.5 kilograms of substances containing fentanyl. Three firearms were also recovered from NICHOLAS’s residence.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “As alleged, these defendants trafficked in large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics in and around Dutchess County. Fentanyl is one of the leading causes of overdose deaths and it has devastated communities across Dutchess County and the Southern District of New York. I commend our law enforcement partners in stopping those who allegedly traffic in fentanyl and other narcotics.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said: “The fact that these individuals are facing charges today demonstrates the degree of danger their alleged drug trafficking was to the City of Poughkeepsie. I commend our law enforcement partners who continue to keep our cities safe.”

NYSP Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said: “Once again, excellent police work by our federal, state and local departments has dismantled an alleged drug operation, put four allegedly dangerous individuals behind bars and seized drugs, cash and weapons. As alleged, these dealers were selling and transporting fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine throughout the Poughkeepsie area. I applaud the hard work of the members involved in this investigation and together we will continue the fight to keep drugs off our streets.”

As alleged in the Indictments unsealed today and statements made in Court proceedings[1]:

From at least September 2018 till February 2020, MICHAEL NICHOLAS and DARREN PARKER conspired to distribute 400 grams or more of mixtures and substances containing fentanyl.

In addition, from at least January 2020 up to and including March 2020, NICHOLAS and REGINA CUMMINGS conspired to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Finally, in March 2020, JAQUON DANCY conspired with others to distribute 40 grams or more mixtures and substances containing fentanyl.

The defendants were arrested early this morning. Law enforcement recovered approximately 15 kilograms of narcotics and three firearms during search operations.

* * *

NICHOLAS, 33, of Poughkeepsie, New York, is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of mixtures and substances containing fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is also charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

PARKER, 51, of Poughkeepsie, New York, is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of mixtures and substances containing fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

CUMMINGS, 51, is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

DANCY, 25, is charged with one count of conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of mixtures and substances containing fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Berman praised the outstanding investigative work of the DEA, the NYSP, and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

This case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant United States Attorney Shiva H. Logarajah is in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictments are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE