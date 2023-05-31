Four People Pleaded Guilty to Human Smuggling

Four people have pleaded guilty to human smuggling, as announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

McALLEN, TX (STL.News) A total of four people have pleaded guilty to human smuggling, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Jose Quezada-Gamez, 29, Tamaulipas, Mexico, pleaded guilty to functioning as a guide for undocumented aliens attempting to cross the Rio Grande and enter the United States illegally. Derly Crescencio Medina, 27, McAllen, and Jessica Dinora Pena-Rodriguez, 48, Tamaulipas, admitted housing undocumented aliens at a residence near San Juan. Rogelio Gonzalez III, 29, Edinburg, entered his plea to transport undocumented aliens further north into the United States.

Authorities arrested all four following an investigation into a extensive smuggling ring operating in the McAllen area. They apprehended Quezada-Gamez near the Rio Grande guiding a group of aliens into the United States from Mexico. Gonzalez was taken into custody near Premont as the driver of a vehicle containing multiple undocumented aliens.

At the time of the pleas, all four admitted to knowingly transporting or harboring undocumented aliens for financial gain.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane will impose sentencing on August 10. At that time, each faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

All four have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Border Patrol conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore Parran III is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice