Founders, Associates Convicted of RICO Conspiracy

Founders, members, and associates of the Ghostface Gangsters gang convicted of RICO conspiracy, drug, and firearm offenses

(STL.News) Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang (“GFG”), have pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, attempted murder, maiming, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan. K. Buchanan. “Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization.”

“ATF will continue to dedicate federal resources in conjunction with those crucial law enforcement contributions of local agencies to the pursuit of eradicating and forestalling criminal gang activity,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Atlanta Field Division, Beau Kolodka.

“The Cobb County Police Department is proud of the work of our investigators and civilian staff who work hand in hand with other local, state, and federal agencies in these types of cases. The perseverance and diligence required of such interagency cooperation is what is necessary to ensure such violent criminals are charged and prosecuted accordingly.

We remain dedicated to protecting our citizens and bringing to justice those who would seek to do them harm. In this particular case, Cobb County Police investigators worked long hours and gathered an inordinate amount of evidence to help secure this indictment. We are especially proud of the sincere dedication of all involved. And we vow to continue to work in such a fashion on future cases as well,” said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer.

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: GFG, a whites-only gang, was originally organized in or about 2000 in a Georgia county jail. Within GFG, the seven founding members are known as “pillars.” All GFG members trace their gang “bloodline” directly back to one of the pillars. GFG members and associates engaged in drug distribution and acts of violence involving murder, kidnapping, assault, and witness intimidation. GFG operated both within and outside the Georgia prison system.

Within the past year, three GFG pillars charged in the case have been convicted and will be, or have been, sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown as follows:

On August 25, 2022, Jeffrey Alan Bourassa, a/k/a “JB,” “Babyface,” and “Kid,” 40, of Cobb County, Georgia, a GFG founding pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 25, 2022.

On July 22, 2021, David Gene Powell, a/k/a “Davo,” 45, of Cobb County, Georgia, a GFG pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. On February 23, 2022, Powell was sentenced to four years, one month of imprisonment.

On June 9, 2021, Joseph M. Propps, Jr., a/k/a “JP,” 44, of Smyrna, Georgia, a GFG pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. On October 5, 2021, Propps was sentenced to 10 years, one month of imprisonment.

Earlier during the case:

On September 22, 2021, Victor Manuel DeJesus, a/k/a/ “VG Vic,” 40, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and using a firearm during a crime of violence. The latter charge arose from a 2016 incident during which DeJesus violently carjacked a woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

He took the car and picked up co-defendant Christopher Marlow, a/k/a “Loco,” 43, of Marietta, Georgia. Together, they fled from a Cobb County deputy sheriff.

DeJesus shot at the deputy from inside the car and discarded the gun through a window. DeJesus was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment in connection with the shooting and his role in the RICO Conspiracy. Marlow was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for attempted murder and aiding and abetting DeJesus’s discharge of a firearm.

On August 24, 2021, Richard Brian Sosebee, a/k/a “Dirty,” 47, of Hall County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. The latter charge arose from a 2016 incident during which Sosebee shot a victim in the eye during a drug deal gone bad, causing the victim permanent injury. He was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment on December 7, 2021.

On July 22, 2021, Jennifer Barteski, 37, of Conyers, Georgia, a GFG associate, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that crime.

She was sentenced on November 18, 2021, to seven years in prison.

Between February 19, 2019 and April 26, 2021, Cody Ryan Todd, 32, of Carroll County, Georgia, Timothy Wilkins, a/k/a “Dino,” 36, of Woodstock, Georgia, Jonathan Stubbs, 33, of Hamilton County, Tennessee, William J. Goodman, 28, of Paulding County, Georgia, Brie Dewitt, 45, of Woodstock, Georgia, Toby James Ogletree, 47, of Spalding County, Georgia, and Kevin Scott Sosebee, a/k/a “Sosa,” 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy.

Ogletree also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Sosebee, who was sentenced to 24 years of imprisonment, also pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in connection with a 2017 incident during which he shot four times at a Cobb County police officer. The officer was pursuing Sosebee from inside a police vehicle, swerved to avoid the bullets, and avoided injury.

Between August 10, 2018 and March 5, 2020, GFG members Mark Avon Lefevre, a/k/a “Ghost,” 37, of Cobb County, Georgia, Christopher Lasher, a/k/a “Retta,” 39, of Marietta, Georgia, Christopher Steven Jones, a/k/a “Red,” 39, of Canton, Georgia, Samantha Miller, 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, Genevieve Waits, 40, of Cleveland, Ohio, Kayli Brewer, 31, of Cobb County, Georgia, Brittany Nicole Jones, 35, of Rockdale County, Georgia, and Hailey Sizemore, 32, of Douglas County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.

On December 5, 2019, Christopher Jarman Davis, 32, of Walker County, Georgia pleaded guilty to maiming another GFG member. While co-defendant Jonathan Stubbs held the other gang member at gunpoint, Davis used an axe to slice a GFG tattoo off that other gang member’s chest as a punishment for violating gang rules.

On October 4, 2018, Randall Arthur Lee Chumley, 40, of Jasper, Georgia pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced on December 10, 2020, to 160 months of imprisonment.

On April 20, 2018, Kelly Ray Shiflett, 34, of Rome, Georgia pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cobb County Police Department, along with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections and the following law enforcement agencies: Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Organized Crime Task Force and Narcotics Unit, Cobb Anti-Gang Enforcement (CAGE) Unit, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Ball Ground Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Police Department, Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force, Carrollton Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Murray County Sheriff’s Office, and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Theodore S. Hertzberg and Erin N. Spritzer of the Northern District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Kristen S. Taylor of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime and Gang Section are prosecuting the case, which was investigated and initiated by former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine M. Hoffer and Jolee Porter.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

