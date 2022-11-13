Fortis Healthcare climbs over 5% after strong 67% rise in Q2 PAT

Shares of private hospitals chain rallied over 5% to Rs 298 in Monday’s intraday trade after the company reported a 67% jump in consolidated profit after tax year-on-year.

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 218.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 as compared to Rs 130.6 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue for the September quarter of FY23 stood at Rs 1,607 crore, up 9.9% as compared to Rs 1,462.5 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Its Q2FY23 hospital business revenues were at Rs 1,297 crore versus Rs 1,098.5 crore in Q2FY22.

“Our Q2 FY23 consolidated results reflect the robust performance of our hospital business that now contributes 77% to our consolidated EBITDA and has seen healthy margin expansion. The hospital business performance has enabled us to maintain our consolidated margins at around 20% despite covid volumes significantly impacting the diagnostics business,” said Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Board of Directors, Fortis Healthcare.

At 10.04 am, the scrip was trading 5% higher at Rs 297 over its previous day’s closing price of Rs 283.

As per Trendlyne data, the highest target for stock goes up to Rs 334, while the average estimate of Rs 319.8 shows an upside potential of around 13.3% from the current prices. Out of the eight analysts covering the stock, five of them have strong buy ratings, while three have buy ratings.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

