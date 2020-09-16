Fort Wayne; Troy Topp Sentenced to 10 Years In Prison | USAO-NDIN

(STL.News) – Troy Topp, age 25, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Topp was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, in July 2019, Topp was observed on video stealing from a vehicle. When officers approached Topp, he ran but was apprehended and narcotics and paraphernalia were recovered. A stolen firearm was also recovered and Topp admitted to acquiring the firearm in exchange for money and drugs. Topp has a prior state court felony conviction in June 2015 out of Allen County for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of two or more precursors with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith

