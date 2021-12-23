Fort Myers: Bobby Louis Sentenced to Distribute Fentanyl

Fort Myers Fentanyl Dealer, Bobby Louis Lesane Sentenced To Thirteen Years In Federal Prison

Fort Myers, FL (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Bobby Louis Lesane, Jr. (37, Fort Myers) to 13 years in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lesane had pleaded guilty on September 10, 2021.

According to court documents, after Lesane was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Fort Myers on October 29, 2020, a trained drug-detection police dog alerted to the scent of narcotics in Lesane’s car. When officers searched Lesane’s car, they located a small hidden area underneath the driver’s floorboard that contained several bags of drugs, including more than 20 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. Lesane was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fort Myers Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today