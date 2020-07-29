Forsyth County Uber driver Keith Wishon wins $200,000 top prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) After a long day of driving, Keith Wishon of Lewisville used a $10 tip to try his luck on a $200,000 Triple Play ticket and scored the top prize.

After getting off of work as an Uber Eats driver, Wishon stopped to fill up his car at 4 Brothers on Shallowford Road in Lewisville “to get ready for the next day.”

He used his $10 tip towards a few scratch-off tickets and then headed to the home he shares with his 93-year-old mother. “I live with her and take care of her,” he said.

When he scratched off his winning ticket, he couldn’t believe his good fortune. “I had to sit down, my legs got so weak,” he recalled.

He carried the lucky ticket to the next room, where his brother was sitting, and then showed his mom.

“We were kind of all in shock,” said Wishon. “We had nothing to say. We couldn’t believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it.”

Wishon claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings he took home $141,501.

“It’s hard to explain,” said Wishon through “happy tears.” “I’m overwhelmed.”

Wishon plans to use his winnings to fix up their home. “My roof leaks, my water heaters leaking, plumbing, everything in the house is in real bad shape,” said Wishon. His prize money, he said, will also go toward his retirement.

