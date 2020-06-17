Former Wilkinsburg Resident Jordan Thompson Sentenced for Violating Federal Drug and Firearms Laws

(STL.News) – A former resident of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to seven years’ imprisonment and six years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal drug and firearms laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Chief United States District Judge Mark R. Hornak imposed the sentence on Jordan Thompson, 23.

According to information presented to the court, on February 7, 2019, Thompson possessed with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin. The court was further informed that Thompson unlawfully possessed a Glock .40 caliber firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking offense, after having been convicted of multiple crimes punishable by more than one year in prison. Those convictions include one conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two convictions for receiving stolen property, and convictions for carrying a firearm without a license and being a person not to possess a firearm. Federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Assistant United States Attorney Christy C. Wiegand prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Monroeville Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of the defendant. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

