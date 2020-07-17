Former USPS Employee Elizabeth Urbani Charged with Stealing Cash and Gift Cards from Mail

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, today announced that Elizabeth Urbani, 42, of West Haven, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with theft of mail by a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Urbani appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector via videoconference.

As alleged in the criminal complaint, Urbani has been employed by the U.S. Postal Service since approximately 2015, and most recently was a mail carrier assigned to the New Haven Post Office. Beginning in December 2019, some USPS customers along Urbani’s mail route submitted complaints that their mail was missing or had been stolen. Subsequent investigation revealed that, in January and February 2020, Urbani opened approximately 125 pieces of mail and stole cash and gift cards contained within several of those mail pieces.

The charge of theft of mail by an employee carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

U.S. Attorney Durham stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Urbani, who resigned from the USPS, is released on a $50,000 bond.

This investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Keefe.

Individuals who believe they are a victim of mail theft may file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG or by visiting this link.

