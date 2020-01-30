Former Stockman Bank employee Shawn Al Logan sentenced to prison for stealing from customers

(STL.News) – A former Stockman Bank commercial loan assistant who admitted stealing money from the accounts of two customers, including a mentally incompetent elderly man, was sentenced today to 57 months in prison and five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $195,949 restitution, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Shawn Al Logan, 31, of Shepherd, pleaded guilty in October to theft, embezzlement, misapplication by bank employee, engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters presided and continued Logan’s release pending assignment by the Bureau of Prisons.

In court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said Logan, a commercial loan assistant, fraudulently obtained or attempted to obtain more than $243,000 in customer funds for his personal benefit. Logan worked on customer accounts of an elderly man who was mentally incompetent and interacted with the man’s representative, who had power of attorney. The representative lived in Florida, was authorized to handle the man’s accounts and traveled to Billings a few times a year.

Beginning in September 2017, Logan made unauthorized withdrawals from the man’s account for his own benefit by issuing debit cards in the representative’s name. When the representative confronted Logan about unauthorized debit transactions, Logan made a series of misrepresentations to the representative, all designed to hide what had actually occurred.

Logan also made a series of unauthorized internal transfers from the account of another Stockman bank customer to the elderly man’s account, from which Logan would pay his own creditors and make deposits into his own accounts.

When interviewed by the bank, Logan initially said all of the flagged internal bank transfers and checks were approved by Stockman customers. However, when confronted by evidence concerning one of the checks payable to his American Express account, Logan said he did not want to answer any more questions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Office of Inspector General and the IRS.

