Former Roanoke Tax Preparer Pierre Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Returns

(STL.News) – A former tax return preparer in Roanoke, Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison today, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen for the Western District of Virginia.

According to documents and information provided to the court, Pierre owned and operated JP Tax Services LLC, a tax return preparation business in Roanoke, Virginia. From 2013 through 2014, Pierre falsified clients’ tax returns by fraudulently claiming residential energy credits, fuel tax credits, and itemized deductions, in order to inflate his clients’ refunds. Pierre also fraudulently claimed the fuel tax credit on his own 2013 tax return.

In addition to the term of prison imposed, U.S. District Judge Urbanski ordered Pierre to serve one year of supervised release and pay $25,495 in restitution to the United States.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman and U.S. Attorney Cullen thanked special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Tax Division Trial Attorneys Lauren Archer and Kevin Schneider, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene R. Day, who prosecuted the case.

