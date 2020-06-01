Former Postal Service Employee Christina Victoria Gregory Sentenced for Embezzling Postal Funds

(STL.News) – A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee from Eminence, Kentucky, Christina Victoria Gregory, 33, was sentenced in federal court on Monday, to three years of probation, by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove, after her conviction for embezzling postal funds.

According to her guilty plea agreement, Gregory admitted that, from April through May of 2019, she was employed as a Postmaster Relief; and during that time, she knowingly embezzled funds from her USPS cash and stamp drawer and unlawfully converted USPS money order funds to pay for her own personal expenses. She intentionally converted and used $2,851.64 of USPS funds.

Gregory pleaded guilty in January 2020.

In addition to three years of probation, Gregory was also ordered to pay $2,710.03 in restitution.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and pecial Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG), jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by USPS-OIG. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tashena Fannin.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE