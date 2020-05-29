Former Pittsburgh Man Erick McCoy Pleads Guilty to Narcotics Charges

(STL.News) – A former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to federal narcotics charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Erick McCoy, age 25, pleaded guilty before United States District Court Nora Barry Fischer to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that between August 2016 and June 12, 2017, Erick McCoy, conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute heroin and fentanyl.

In furtherance of that conspiracy, on June 12, 2017, McCoy was a passenger in a car while attempting to deliver fentanyl and heroin to a prospective drug customer when stopped by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers and FBI Agents at a car wash in the City of Pittsburgh. During the car stop, McCoy fled from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended after being tackled by a City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police narcotics detective. Officers then recovered a large quantity of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in McCoy’s pockets and down his pants. Officers also recovered a large sum of US currency from McCoy.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of $3,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. McCoy has been detained since his initial appearance in federal court and will remain detained pending sentencing. Co-defendant Antoine Johnson was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison in December of 2018. Co-defendant and leader of the conspiracy, Kimn Booth, was sentenced to 120 months in prison in October of 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy M. Lanni is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation – Western District of Pennsylvania Opiate Task Force conducted the investigation leading to the guilty plea in this case. This Task Force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and state and local Task Force Officers, including officers from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Sherriff’s Department, Allegheny County Police, Port Authority Police, Munhall Police Department, Stowe-Rox Police Department, and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE