Former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich Re-Sentenced To 151 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, Thomas L. Kirsch II, announced that John Buncich, age 74, of Crown Point, Indiana was re-sentenced before District Court Senior Judge James T. Moody. This re-sentencing flowed from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals June 5, 2019 decision upholding Buncich’s conviction on two wire fraud counts (Counts 4-5) and one bribery count (Count 6).

Buncich was re-sentenced to 151 months imprisonment, 1 year of supervised release, $800 in restitution and a $35,000 fine. Buncich agreed to forfeiture in the amount of $38,000.00 as part of this federal prosecution

U.S. Attorney Kirsch said, “Buncich betrayed the public trust when he took bribes for personal gain. The sentence imposed today should send a strong message of deterrence to others who might consider engaging in the same illegal conduct as Buncich. We will continue to be vigilant and aggressive in our efforts to root out public corruption wherever it exists across the district.”

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Philip C. Benson and Maria N. Lerner. This re-sentencing proceeding was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Philip C. Benson.

