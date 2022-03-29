Former Executive Pleads Guilty To Employment Tax Crime

Former Airline Executive Pleads Guilty To $2.6 Million Employment Tax Crime

(STL.News) A former airline executive pleaded guilty today to failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes to the IRS.

William Acor (62) pleaded guilty to one count of willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 27, 2022.

According to court documents, Acor had been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Airlines Inc., an airline headquartered in North Las Vegas. On behalf of Vision Airlines, Acor was responsible for collecting, accounting for, and paying over to the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages, including federal income tax, Social Security tax, and Medicare tax. In addition, Vision Airlines was responsible for paying the employer matching share of Social Security taxes.

Acor admitted that, from 2014 to 2016, he failed to pay over on behalf of Vision Airlines a total of $2,657,254.75 in combined employee tax withholdings and employer matching share of taxes.

At sentencing, Acor faces a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Acor has also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $1,667,290.46 to the IRS.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Albert Childress for the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the IRS-CI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Schmale is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today