Former Dobson High Assistant Bribiescas Basketball Coach Accused of Failing to Report Incidents of Sexual Conduct with Sexual Abuse

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Joshua Anthony Bribiescas on two counts of Failure to Report, both class 6 felonies. Bribiescas was an assistant high school basketball coach and was a mandatory reporter of child abuse in Arizona. However, Bribiescas allegedly failed to immediately report to a peace officer or to the Arizona Department of Child Safety that two minors were the victims of the reportable offenses of Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Sexual Abuse.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018, Bribiescas, while volunteering as an assistant coach for the girls’ junior varsity basketball team at Dobson High School in Mesa, was made aware that another coach, Kyler William Ashley, had engaged in sexual relationships with two minor players on the team. It is further purported that Bribiescas knew that he had a duty to immediately report the offenses, but he failed to make the necessary reports.

On February 12, 2020, Ashley was convicted of three counts of attempt to commit Sexual Conduct with a Minor and one count of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation. Ashley was sentenced to 3.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections and will begin a term of lifetime probation upon his release from prison. Ashley will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

