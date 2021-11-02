Forest Investor Club Establishment at COP26

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

At COP26 during the World Leaders Summit’s Forest Day session on November 2, 2021, the United States launched the Forest Investor Club. This network of leading public and private financial institutions and other investors aims to unlock and scale up investments that support sustainable, climate-aligned outcomes in the land sector. These financial institutions and Network Partners are committed to increasing the scale and geographic scope of investment in restoration, conservation, sustainable agriculture and forestry, and green infrastructure.

The land use sector contributes nearly one quarter of global emissions. Reducing emissions from deforestation, ecosystems conversion, and other land sector activities – enhancing and expanding their carbon sequestration potential – are critical steps to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Despite their potential for delivering the mitigation needed to avoid catastrophic climate change, there is chronic underinvestment in conservation, restoration, and other sustainable land sector activities. The Forest Investor Club will accelerate the pace, increase the scale, and expand the scope of forest and nature investment by identifying and facilitating access to a pipeline of investments in forests and nature, collaborating under complementary partnerships to unlock investment opportunities, and working to develop solutions to investment barriers and bottlenecks.

The Founding Members of the Forest Investor Club include: Apple, BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group, Conservation International, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Finnfund, Goldman Sachs, Hancock Natural Resource Group (a Manulife Investment Management Company), Lombard Odier, Mirova, New Forests, Norfund, Pollination, SAIL Ventures, The Nature Conservancy, in collaboration with Network Partners, including Convergence Blended Finance and the Natural Capital Investment Alliance.