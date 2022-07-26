Floridians to Save During Sales Tax Holiday

Governor DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Save on Back to School Items During Sales Tax Holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida families prepare for another school year, Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging Floridians to save money on school supplies from July 25 – August 7. With the school year quickly approaching, the sales tax holiday is predicted to save Florida families more than $100 million this year. Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. and Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale joined Governor DeSantis in reminding Floridians they can save money on school supplies and clothing during the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

“We are fiscally in the strongest position that the state of Florida has ever seen in modern history,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “The back-to-school tax holiday will allow families to be able to save for things that really matter.”

During the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:

Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as:

Interactive Books,

Jigsaw Puzzles, and

Other toys that teach reading or math skills

School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as:

Binders,

Calculators,

Notebooks,

Pens and pencils,

Lunch boxes.

Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, such as:

Backpacks,

Pants,

Shoes,

Shirts,

Sweaters.

Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, such as:

Personal Computers,

Flash drives,

Computer batteries,

Printers,

Headphones.

“Back to school time can be stressful on families as they prepare for another year of learning,” said Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “As inflation continues to rise, it’s important for Floridians to take advantage of these savings while they can. Our incredible educators are looking forward to another exciting and productive school year!”

“The cost of school supplies has definitely gone up, but the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will help families by offsetting some of that increase so students can have the supplies they need for a successful start to the school year,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Department of Revenue. “Information about qualifying items is available on the Department of Revenue’s website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.”

For more information and to view lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool. For answers to frequently asked questions, including a full list of items that qualify, click here.

In addition, families can continue saving during the 2022 Children’s Books Sales Tax Exemption, which began on Saturday, May 14, and extends through Sunday, August 14. Fiction or nonfiction books intended for children ages 12 and younger are tax free during the Children’s Books Sales Tax Exemption. For additional information regarding the Children’s Books Sales Tax Exemption, visit the Department of Revenue’s website at floridarevenue.com/childrensbooks.