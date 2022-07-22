Florida’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.

“Despite Biden administration policies that have produced record inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, and slowing national GDP, Florida continues to outpace the nation with strong job growth and an increasing labor force” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s unemployment rate has remained lower than the nation for 19 consecutive months and is now close to a full percentage point lower than the nation as a whole. June’s data demonstrates once again that our freedom first approach is working for Floridians.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to our state’s success, Florida is home to a skille d, competitive workforce and a steady economy despite national economic conditions,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO will continue to ensure that Floridians have access to meaningful opportunities to support their families, grow their businesses, and contribute to their communities.”

Florida’s private sector employment continues to show strong and steady growth. As of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months. Total private employment grew by 5.8 percent over the year, 0.9 percent faster than the national rate of 4.9 percent. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 15 consecutive months since April 2021.

Data in the month of June continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 603,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

Florida Economic Indicators for June 2022 include:

Unemployment rate is 2.8 percent, down 0.1 percent from the revised previous month’s rate and 0.8 percent lower than the national rate.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 19 consecutive months since December 2020.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000, or 2.8 percent, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.8 percent over the year.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, total private sector employment grew by 452,100 jobs (5.8 percent), faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 4.9 percent over the year.

As of June 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 26 consecutive months since May 2020. Florida’s private sector over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 15 consecutive months since April 2021.

Private sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were:

Leisure and Hospitality with 12,100 new jobs.

Education and Health Services with 7,800 new jobs

Other Services with 3,800 new jobs.

Financial Activities with 3,200 new jobs.

To view the June 2022 jobs reports by region, please see below:

Fort Lauderdale

Jacksonville

Miami

Orlando

Pensacola

Southwest Florida

Tampa

West Palm Beach