Florida – Spring 2022 Space Art Contest for K-5 Students

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Spring 2022 Florida Space Art Contest for K-5 Students

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the launch of the 2022 Florida Space Art Contest. With March being Youth Art Month, students are encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme Florida is the Place for Space: Celebrating Florida’s Contributions to Space Travel and Exploration. Students in grades K-5 are invited to participate in the art contest. Student contest rules and guidelines can be found online at www.FloridaSpaceArt.com.

“As Chair of Space Florida’s Board of Directors, I am proud to launch Florida’s Space Art competition for K-5 students,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This is an exciting opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and artistic talent while highlighting Florida’s iconic space coast, space travel, and exploration. I look forward to seeing all the submissions that, no doubt, will be out of this world.”

Space Florida, as a key sponsor of the Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest, believes supporting STEAM education initiatives are an integral part of its mission.

“Space has long inspired the human imagination and we are excited to support the next generation of Florida artists develop their talents as they experience space as no others have before them,” said Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello. “We are excited to support the Lieutenant Governor through this art contest.”

About the Florida Space Student Art Contest

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez’s Space Art Contest is open to all K-5 grade students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Submissions will be broken down in to two categories: K-2 and 3-5. Five original art pieces will be selected from each category, with a grand prize winner selected from each group.

About the Featured Artist

Jonlouis Gonzalez is the Featured Artist for the 2022 Florida Space Art Contest. His work is inspired by his love for space. Last year, Jonlouis’ art flew with the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew and donated to charity.

“As an artist and as someone who grew up watching space launches from my hometown of Melbourne, I could not be more excited to be a part of this Space Art Competition,” said Jonlouis Gonzalez. “It is my hope that students across our state become creative and inspired by our astronauts who are sent on missions to improve life for all of humanity.”

Forms and Guidelines

Submit artwork to the address below:

Space Florida

ATTN: Space Art Contest

505 Odyssey Way, Suite 300

Exploration Park, Florida 32953

All entries must be received by 5 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022.