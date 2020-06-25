Florida Man Hector Miguel De Jesus Rijos Sentenced to Over Ten Years in Prison for Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Hector Miguel De Jesus Rijos, 28, most recently of Orlando, Florida, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr. to 128 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Jere T. Miles, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans. De Jesus Rijos was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

De Jesus Rijos was arrested after he traveled from Florida to Gulfport, Mississippi to attempt to purchase multiple kilograms of cocaine from an individual. At the time of his arrest, De Jesus Rijos was found with $100,000.00 cash in his vehicle.

On January 30, 2020, De Jesus Rijos pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shundral Cole and Jonathan Buckner.

