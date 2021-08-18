Florida Lottery: Rodolfo Martinez Won $1,000 A Week For Life

August 18, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rodolfo Martinez, 45, of Vero Beach, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the West Palm Beach District Office.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

Martinez purchased his winning ticket from Grocery Express, located at 4207 20th Street in Vero Beach.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Players can win more than $54.5 million in cash prizes when they play the new $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game! The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.

