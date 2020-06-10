Florida Lottery: Patricia Kennedy Claims Top Prize in Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Patricia Kennedy, 64, of Tampa, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the WIN WIN WIN Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Express Grocery, located at 2926 North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

The $5 game, WIN WIN WIN, launched in February and features over $48.9 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.

