Missouri Top Six for Shootings, Speeding; Seventh Aggressive Driving Danger

Key Highlights Missouri ranks #7 out of 50 states with a Road Rage Danger Score of 46 out of 100, driven by a combination of the nation’s 5th-highest speeding crash fatality rate and 6th-highest road rage shooting rate.

Missouri’s speeding crash fatality rate of 5.60 per 100,000 residents ranks 5th nationally, behind South Carolina (7.90), Wyoming (7.89), New Mexico (6.82), and Montana (6.13).

Missouri’s road rage shooting rate of 0.158 per 100,000 ranks 6th nationally, higher than Colorado (0.127), Oklahoma (0.123), and Indiana (0.122).

(STL.News) Missouri has been named the seventh most dangerous state in America for aggressive driving, according to a comprehensive new 50-state analysis. With a Road Rage Danger Score of 46 out of 100, the Show-Me State ranks in the top 5 for speeding crash fatalities and top 6 for road rage shootings, a dual-threat profile shared by few other states. For Missouri’s 6.2 million residents and millions of annual visitors, the data points to an outsized risk on the state’s roadways.

This study was conducted by Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, using data from the FARS (Fatality Analysis Reporting System), the NHTSA, and The Trace’s road rage shooting database. For each state, three metrics were combined into a weighted Road Rage Danger Score (0–100): FARS road rage fatal crash rate per 100,000 residents (30%), speeding crash rate per 100,000 residents (40%), and road rage shooting victim rate per 100,000 residents (30%). Each metric was normalized and assigned a maximum point value: road rage crashes (30 points), speeding crashes (40 points), and road rage shootings (30 points), then summed to create the final Danger Score out of 100. States were ranked from highest to lowest composite score.

Missouri’s Road Rage Danger Score Breakdown

Metric Max Points Missouri Score Road Rage Crashes Score 30 1 Speeding Crashes Score 40 28 Road Rage Shooting Score 30 17 Total Road Rage Danger Score 100 46

Missouri’s score profile reveals a distinctive dual-threat pattern. The state earns 28 out of 40 for speeding crashes (5th nationally) and 17 out of 30 for road rage shootings (6th nationally), but just 1 out of 30 for road rage crashes.

Top 10 Most Dangerous States for Road Rage

Rank State Avg. Population (2019–2023) Road Rage Crash Rate per 100K Speeding Crash Rate per 100K Road Rage Shooting Rate per 100K Danger Score 1 South Carolina 5,225,552 1.09 7.90 0.092 68 2 New Mexico 2,111,782 0.01 6.82 0.275 65 3 Colorado 5,814,712 1.86 3.97 0.127 64 4 Alabama 5,031,538 1.49 4.46 0.105 58 5 Indiana 6,804,508 1.60 3.32 0.122 56 6 Wyoming 580,133 0.14 7.89 0.047 47 7 Missouri 6,166,831 0.04 5.60 0.158 46 8 Wisconsin 5,883,707 0.61 2.95 0.196 46 9 Arizona 7,306,451 0.15 4.79 0.173 45 10 Texas 29,658,211 0.04 4.38 0.186 43

Missouri ranks #7 nationally with a Danger Score of 46, tied with Wisconsin (also 46). Missouri’s score is just 1 point above Arizona (45) and 3 points above Texas (43). Seven of the top 10 most dangerous states are in the South or Mountain West, and Missouri bridges both regions geographically, sitting at the crossroads of major interstate corridors.

Missouri vs. Neighboring & Regional States

National Rank State Avg. Population (2019–2023) Road Rage Crash Rate per 100K Speeding Crash Rate per 100K Road Rage Shooting Rate per 100K Danger Score 5 Indiana 6,804,508 1.60 3.32 0.122 56 7 Missouri 6,166,831 0.04 5.60 0.158 46 12 Arkansas 3,034,282 0.69 4.29 0.036 37 16 Oklahoma 3,996,494 0.00 4.01 0.123 34 26 Kansas 2,932,743 0.16 2.97 0.087 27 27 Illinois 12,653,074 0.01 3.15 0.079 25 30 Kentucky 4,504,737 0.00 2.63 0.089 23 11 Tennessee 6,981,662 0.16 2.75 0.203 39 48 Iowa 3,189,315 0.05 2.20 0.009 13

Missouri’s Danger Score of 46 exceeds all of its immediate neighbors: Arkansas (37), Oklahoma (34), Kansas (27), Illinois (25), Kentucky (23), and Iowa (13).

Top 10 States by Speeding Crash Fatality Rate

Rank State Avg. Population (2019–2023) Speeding Crash Rate per 100K Residents 1 South Carolina 5,225,552 7.90 2 Wyoming 580,133 7.89 3 New Mexico 2,111,782 6.82 4 Montana 1,103,188 6.13 5 Missouri 6,166,831 5.60 6 Arizona 7,306,451 4.79 7 Alabama 5,031,538 4.46 8 Texas 29,658,211 4.38 9 Arkansas 3,034,282 4.29 10 North Carolina 10,605,504 4.25

Missouri ranks 5th nationally with a speeding crash fatality rate of 5.60 per 100,000 residents, behind South Carolina (7.90), Wyoming (7.89), New Mexico (6.82), and Montana (6.13). Missouri’s rate is 17% higher than sixth-place Arizona (4.79) and 28% higher than eighth-place Texas (4.38).

Top 10 States by Road Rage Shooting Rate

Rank State Avg. Population (2019–2023) Road Rage Shooting Rate per 100K Residents 1 New Mexico 2,111,782 0.275 2 Tennessee 6,981,662 0.203 3 Wisconsin 5,883,707 0.196 4 Texas 29,658,211 0.186 5 Arizona 7,306,451 0.173 6 Missouri 6,166,831 0.158 7 Nevada 3,142,387 0.151 8 Colorado 5,814,712 0.127 9 Oklahoma 3,996,494 0.123 10 Indiana 6,804,508 0.122

Missouri ranks 6th nationally for road rage shootings with a rate of 0.158 per 100,000 residents, earning 17 out of 30 possible points. New Mexico leads at 0.275, followed by Tennessee (0.203), Wisconsin (0.196), Texas (0.186), and Arizona (0.173). Missouri’s rate is higher than Colorado (0.127), Oklahoma (0.123), and Indiana (0.122).

Missouri by the Numbers: All Data Points at a Glance

Data Point Value Average Population (2019–2023) 6,166,831 Average Road Rage Crashes per Year (2019–2023) 2.2 Road Rage Crash Rate per 100,000 Residents 0.04 National Rank – Road Rage Crash Rate Not in top 10 Average Speeding Crashes per Year (2019–2023) 345.2 Speeding Crash Rate per 100,000 Residents 5.60 National Rank – Speeding Crash Rate 5th Road Rage Shooting Rate per 100,000 Residents 0.158 National Rank – Road Rage Shooting Rate 6th Road Rage Crashes Score (out of 30) 1 Speeding Crashes Score (out of 40) 28 Road Rage Shooting Score (out of 30) 17 Total Road Rage Danger Score (out of 100) 46 National Overall Rank #7 out of 50 states (tied with Wisconsin)

Why This Matters for Missouri

This study analyzed national traffic safety and gun violence datasets to evaluate where aggressive driving risks are most severe across the United States. Speeding-related fatal crash statistics were sourced from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports, while road rage shooting incidents were compiled from The Trace’s national road rage database. Road rage–related fatal crash data was obtained from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). Population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau were used to convert totals into per-capita rates, allowing consistent comparisons across states. By standardizing each metric as a per-100,000 resident rate, the analysis highlights states where aggressive driving risks overlap, with Missouri standing out for elevated levels of both speeding fatalities and road rage shootings.

Methodology

This study analyzed five years (2019–2023) of data from three sources to create a composite Road Rage Danger Score for all 50 U.S. states. FARS road rage fatal crash counts were obtained from the U.S. DOT’s query system and converted to a per-capita rate using average Census population estimates. Speeding crash rates were sourced from NHTSA publications. Road rage shooting victim counts came from The Trace’s national database and were similarly converted to a per-100,000 rate. Each metric was normalized on a 0–100 scale (highest state = 100), then weighted: road rage crash rate (30%), speeding crash rate (40%), and road rage shooting rate (30%). The weighted sum produced the final Danger Score (0–100).

Data Sources

FARS Query System – U.S. Department of Transportation:

https://cdan.dot.gov/query

Road Rage Shootings – The Trace:

https://datahub.thetrace.org/dataset/road-rage-shootings/

NHTSA Speeding Publications:

https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/#!/PublicationList/66

Research Dataset:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ZIjM3yqOu9aO_bIeV0AZQHr2eOm6Aumr2j6NyG9RlDk/edit?gid=0#gid=0

Study By:

https://grigorlaw.com/

About Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

Grigor Law Injury & Car Accident Lawyers is a premier New York “all injury” law firm representing clients in personal injury, car accidents, workers’ compensation, and no-fault claims. With a commitment to aggressive advocacy and proven results, the firm serves injury victims across New York. Learn more at https://grigorlaw.com/.

© Copyright 2026 – St. Louis Media LLC dba STL.News