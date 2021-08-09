Florida Lottery: Kathleen Powers won the 2021 Ford

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces the winners from the second of three drawings in the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion! One top prize winner is driving home in a brand new 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck, two second prize winners are each going on a VIP getaway trip to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey, and 40 third prize winners are each $1,000 richer!

Kathleen Powers, of Lakeland, won the 2021 Ford F-150 Guy Harvey Edition pickup truck top prize!

Billy Hassett, of Naples, and Brent Marlow, of Bradenton, each won a VIP getaway trip for two to the Cayman Islands to meet Guy Harvey!

One drawing remains in the Trucks, Bucks, and Trips Promotion, with the winners from the third drawing announced on August 9. Players may continue to enter non-winning GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off tickets into the promotion through August 2, for their chance to win once in a lifetime experiences and prizes. The $5 GUY HARVEY $500,000 FLORIDA CASH Scratch-Off game launched in May and features more than $48.9 million in cash prizes, over $13 million prizes from $30 up to $1,000, and six top prizes of $500,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.