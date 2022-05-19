Florida Lottery – Jose Canetti Valdesuso Wins $1 Million

Miami Man Wins $1 Million From The 50x The Cash Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jose Canetti Valdesuso, 61, of Miami, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Valdesuso purchased his winning ticket from Red Brick Liquors, located at 4351 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in January and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.