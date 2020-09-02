Florida Lottery: Jacksonville Woman Sandra Callen Is The Newest Millionaire

JACKSONVILLE WOMAN IS THE NEWEST MILLIONAIRE

AFTER PLAYING THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 SCRATCH-OFF GAME

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Sandra Callen, 62, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Callen purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 10500 San Jose Boulevard State 36 in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE