Florida Lottery: George Horvath of Oakland Tree Llc Claims $5,000,000 from Luck Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) – The Florida Lottery announces that George Horvath, 60, of Fort Lauderdale, managing member of Oakland Tree LLC, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after mailing in their winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Oakland Tree LLC chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

The winning Scratch-Off ticket was purchased from Stop & Save, located at 404-406 South Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

