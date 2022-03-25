Florida Governor – Unemployment Continues to Fall

Governor DeSantis Announces Florida Continues to Outpace the Nation as the State’s Employers Add Jobs for 22 Consecutive Months and Unemployment Continues to Fall

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida businesses continue to have robust employment opportunities, a benefit of a competitive and energized workforce where employers have added jobs for 22 consecutive months. Florida’s economic indicators have continued a positive trajectory and are surpassing pre-pandemic rates. The state’s total private sector employment increased by 52,000 jobs in February 2022, which is an increase of 0.6 percent over the month. There were 8,132,300 private sector jobs statewide in February 2022, an increase of 525,200 jobs, or 6.9 percent, over the year. The national over-the-year rate of increase was 5.2 percent in February 2022. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 11 consecutive months since April 2021.

“Florida’s freedom first policies have made Florida a great state for businesses and families to grow,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “When you put freedom first, you put hardworking families first, and every Floridian reaps the benefits. February’s economic data is more concrete evidence that Florida is on the right path.”

“Florida is lucky to have a Governor that works to give Floridians the economic freedoms they deserve and that support economic growth,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “DEO is proud to assist in building the competitive and educated workforce that is the foundation of Florida’s economic growth and stability, contributing to Florida’s low unemployment rate, outpacing the national rate for 15 consecutive months.”

Florida’s February 2022 economic data also confirmed a decreasing unemployment rate and a stable, growing labor force. In February 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percent over the month to 3.3%, and continued to remain below the national rate of 3.8%. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 15 consecutive months. The February 2022 labor force grew by 3.2% over the year, outpacing the national over-the-year labor force growth rate of 2.3%. In February 2022, Florida’s labor force reached 10,471,000, increasing by 324,000, or 3.2% over the year.

Data in the month of February continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with nearly 452,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

Florida Economic Indicators for February 2022 include:

Unemployment rate is 3.3 percent, down 0.2 percent from the previous month’s rate and 0.5 percent lower than the national rate.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate for 15 consecutive months since December 2020.

Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 19 consecutive months.

Between February 2021 and February 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 324,000, or 3.2 percent, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 2.3% over the year.

Florida’s total private employment grew by 52,000 (0.6%) over the month, faster than the national rate of 0.5

Between February 2021 and February 2022, total private employment grew by 525,200 jobs (6.9%). This was faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 5.2 percent over the same time period

As of February 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 22 consecutive months since May 2020. Florida’s private sector over-the-year job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 11 consecutive months since April 2020.

Private sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were:

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 23,700 new jobs.

Professional and Business Services with 8,200 new jobs.

Construction with 5,500 new jobs.

Other Services with 4,200 new jobs.

Financial Activities with 3,800 new jobs.

Education and Health Services with 3,600 new jobs.

To view the February 2022 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the February 2022 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.