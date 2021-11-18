18.2 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Florida Governor Signs Legislation to Protect Florida Jobs

By Maryam Shah
0
77
Florida Governor Signs Legislation to Protect Florida Jobs

BRANDON, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Florida Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson to sign legislation that will protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for students.  The bills were passed through a Special Session of the Florida Legislature and are effective upon the Governor’s signature.  The legislation signed today is the strongest pro-freedom, anti-mandate action taken by any state in the nation.

In Florida, effective immediately:

? Private Employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates are prohibited.
? Employees can choose from numerous exemptions, including but not limited to, health or religious concerns; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; and past recovery from COVID-19.
? Employees can choose to opt for periodic testing or PPE as an exemption.
? Employers must cover the costs of testing and PPE exemptions for employees.

? Employers who violate these employee health protections will be fined.
? Small businesses (99 employees or less) will face $10,000 per employee violation.
? Medium and big businesses will face $50,000 per employee violation.

? Government entities may not require COVID-19 vaccinations of anyone, including employees.

? Educational institutions may not require students to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

? School districts may not have school face mask policies.

? School districts may not quarantine healthy students.

? Students and parents may sue violating school districts and recover costs and attorney’s fees.

“I told Floridians that we would protect their jobs and today we made that the law,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.  “Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida . I’m thankful to the Florida Legislature for joining me in standing up for freedom.”

Also at the event today, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that Florida is challenging the CMS rule in court. Read more about that announcement HERE.

Previous articleMissouri Governor Proclaims November Adoption Awareness Month
Next articleKansas Governor: Grants to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,264FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News