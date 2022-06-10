Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Six Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Six Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 45 – Educational Opportunities for Disabled Veterans

CS/SB 430 – Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children

CS/SB 438 – United States Space Force

CS/CS/SB 514 – Substitution of Work Experience for Postsecondary Educational Requirements

SB 562 – Military Occupational Licensure

CS/SB 896 – Educator Certification Pathways for Veterans

To read the transmittal letters, click here.