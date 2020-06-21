Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 21 Bills

06/20/2020
STL.News

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/SB 1344 – Intermediate Care Facilities
  • CS/CS/SB 538 – Emergency Reporting
  • SB 540 – Insurance Guaranty Associations
  • CS/CS/SB 580 – Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act
  • CS/CS/SB 738 – Jury Service
  • CS/CS/SB 1508 – Police Vehicles
  • CS/CS/SB 1606 – Insurance Administration
  • CS/SB 292 – Insurance Claims Data
  • CS/SB 702 – Petroleum Cleanup
  • CS/CS/CS/SB 1066 – Impact Fees
  • CS/SB 218 – Licensure Requirements for Osteopathic Physicians
  • CS/CS/SB 1392 – Courts
  • CS/CS/SB 1286 – Contraband in Specified Facilities
  • SB 384 – Harris Chain of Lakes
  • CS/HB 197 – The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act
  • CS/CS/HB 767 – Assisted Living Facilities
  • CS/CS/HB 971 – Electric Bicycles
  • CS/HB 37 – School Bus Safety
  • CS/HB 327 – Illegal Taking, Possession, and Sale of Bears
  • CS/HB 1089 – Trusts
  • CS/HB 505 – Estates and Trusts

For PDF copies of the transmittal letters, click HERE.