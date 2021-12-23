Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Melanie Griffin

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Melanie Griffin as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melanie Griffin as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Melanie Griffin

Griffin, of Tampa, is an Attorney with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Senior Advisor for Business-to-Business Relationships for Shumaker Advisors Florida. She is also the Founder and Owner of Spread Your Sunshine, a business that provides speaking and professional training services and designs, manufactures and sells inspirational products and gifts. Griffin is President of the Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers Executive Board of Directors, serves on the Florida State University College of Law Board of Visitors and is a Fellow of The Florida Bar Foundation. She earned her bachelor’s degree in finance, master of business administration and juris doctor from Florida State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.