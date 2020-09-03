Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dane Eagle as Executive Director of the Florida DEO

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dane Eagle as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

As Florida House Majority Leader and a Commercial Real Estate Broker, Eagle Brings Legislative Experience and Private Sector Accountability to the Department

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed State Representative and House Majority Leader Dane Eagle to become the next executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“Leader Eagle is an experienced legislator, a family man, and the right choice to lead DEO,” said Governor DeSantis. “The Department has suffered some setbacks, but I have no doubt that Dane is up to the task. He is personable, enjoys broad bipartisan support, and I look forward to the many successes to come. Casey and I also congratulate Dane and his wife Brooke on the birth of their first child.”

“I am humbled and excited to serve Governor DeSantis and the people of Florida in this role,” said Leader Eagle. “We enter in precarious times and I look forward to working with my former colleagues to effectuate change and lead DEO into a bright future. I thank the Governor and the First Lady for their friendship and well wishes. I can’t wait to get started.”

Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Dane Eagle graduated with honors from Bishop Verot High School where he served as Class President and played football. He attended Florida Gulf Coast University before graduating from the University of Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Eagle was elected in 2012 to serve his hometown in the Florida House of Representatives and quickly distinguished himself as a highly effective legislator, passing laws to cut taxes, reduce regulations, curtail illegal immigration, protect the unborn, preserve our waterways, honor our veterans, and keep dangerous criminals off our streets. He currently serves as the House Majority Leader, where he is responsible for leading the Republican Caucus in the Florida House.

Eagle has received numerous recognitions for his dedication to conservative principles and free-market values.

Dane and his wife Brooke live in Cape Coral with their newborn son, Ronin, and their 3-year-old golden retriever, Hampton. In their spare time they enjoy time on the water, traveling, and appreciating the treasures of the Sunshine State.

